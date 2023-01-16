INDIA

Priyanka Gandhi in Karnataka for women’s convention

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Karnataka’s state capital to take part in the Women’s convention on Monday.

She was received by State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah at the airport. The Congress workers who gathered on the airport premises accorded her a rousing welcome.

The party workers also honoured their leader with a huge apple and flower garland and cheered for her. Priyanka Gandhi will address a mega women’s convention organised at the Palace Grounds.

Karnataka Congress wants to counter the BJP’s blitzkrieg by roping in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the government as well as party programmes.

The Congress wants to galvanise the party workers through Priyanka’s event. It wants to create a momentum like how it got during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Congress insiders explain that there will be a major announcement regarding the manifesto of the party for Karnataka by Priyanka Gandhi.

The party had erected huge and tall cutouts and banners across Bengaluru to welcome her. The leaders are hoping to get momentum with this convention for women titled “Na Nayaki (I am the leader)”.

