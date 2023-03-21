INDIA

Priyanka Gandhi likely to get big role in Kharge’s new team

NewsWire
0
0

After successfully steering the party to victory in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to bag the role of election manager in the new team of party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

The idea of setting up an election management team was mooted during talks with political strategist Prashant Kishor and it was said that PK may get the coveted post but the things did not materialise.

Sources close to Priyanka Gandhi denied such a move saying it’s entirely the call of the party president.

Priyanka Gandhi is General Secretary Incharge of UP where the party has only one MP and two MLAs and the major challenge lies in the 2024 general election.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will be given representation from across all states and with no state getting a major share. In the outgoing extended CWC, Delhi, Kerala, Rajasthan and Karnataka had a major share in the party.

The Congress is going to face major elections this year including in Karnataka (May) and state elections of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and chhattisgarh later this year.

The steering committee of the Congress in Raipur had decided not to hold elections to the CWC, and the party president was authorised to constitute it.

Party’s General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh had said, “Unanimous decision was taken to authorise Congress president to constitute the new CWC.”

The Congress has decided to give 50 per cent reservation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, Minorities, and Women.

The Congress has amended the party’s constitution to ensure 50 per cent reservation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, women and minorities in all party posts, including representatives at the state level (PCC) and national level (AICC).

20230321-111002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    3 held for smuggling gold at Chennai, Delhi airports

    Farmers seek solutions to fruit cracking disorder from B’luru scientists

    Kamal Nath likely to step in to defuse Raj crisis: Sources

    ‘PS1’ makers donate Rs one crore to writer Kalki’s trust