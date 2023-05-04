INDIA

Priyanka Gandhi on 2-day ‘personal’ Rajasthan trip

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi reached Jaipur on Thursday on a two-day “personal” visit to Rajasthan.

Flying from Karnataka’s Huballi by a chartered plane, she was welcomed by many Congress leaders including national Secretary Dheeraj Gurjar and left for Sawai Madhopur directly from Jaipur airport. Gurjar was also accompanying her.

She is scheduled to have a day’s stay at Sawai Madhopur where she will go for a tiger safari in Ranthambore Tiger Reserve.

Due to it being a personal visit, she will not meet party leaders. Priyanka Gandhi had also come to Sawai Madhopur during Bharat Jodo Yatra a few months back.

Priyanka Gandhi had held several meetings in Karnataka ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections.

