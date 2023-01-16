Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has announced that if the party is voted to power in the state, Rs 2,000 would be given to every woman house head in Karnataka under the ‘Gruhalakshmi’ scheme.

Addressing the women’s convention “Na Nayaki” organized in Bengaluru on Monday, Priyanka stated that Gruhalakshmi is the bigger scheme of the “Na Nayaki” convention. “I have spoken to Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, party state president D.K. Shivakumar and state in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala that this programme should be implemented, if we are making an announcement in this regard,” she said.

Shivakumar announced that the party will implement the scheme for the women in the state, who have been hit hard by inflation. “This is our promise to you, we won’t go back on it,” he stated.

Priyanka Gandhi called upon the women to make the upcoming assembly polls in the state as their election. “Make this election about you and about your future,” she said.

Life has become unaffordable, whether in terms of fees, marriage everything has become costlier. No one is holding the government accountable. All sources of jobs such as PSU’s have been shut down and given to the PM’s friends, she stated.

GST and demonetization have affected the small scale and medium scale industries, which were also major sources of jobs. The Congress brought land reforms through late Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs in the state. It waived loans amounting to Rs 8,000 crore, IT hub was built in Bengaluru by the Congress party, through the Anna Bhagya scheme 3.8 crore people were given rice, dal, Priyanka claimed.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP has taken out full page advertisements regarding its various programmes for women in the state to counter the Congress charges.

