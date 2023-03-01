INDIA

Priyanka Gandhi to attend Bihar version of Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likley to attend and address a rally on the last day of the party’s Bihar version of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Gaya.

The yatra began in the state on January 5 from Mandar mountain in Banka district. Three legs of the yatra have concluded and the last leg will start after Holi.

During a meeting at party’s headquarters Sadakat Ashram, Congress state president Akhilesh Prasad Singh said: “Top leadership has given a clear indication that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address a rally in Gaya.”

Earlier, there was a buzz that former party president Rahul Gandhi may come to the state on the last day of the yatra to address a rally.

The yatra was supposed to conclude in February end but as the party’s national convention was to be held from February 24 to 26 in Raipur, it was was rescheduled.

Now, the last leg will start from Phulwarisharif in Patna after Holi and cover 115 km to reach Gaya.

The exact date of the fourth leg of the yatra is not announced yet.

