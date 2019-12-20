Priyanka Gandhi to interact with BHU students on January 10

New Delhi, Jan 8 (INS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is all set to visit Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on January 10 to meet students in the Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

According to Congress leaders, Priyanka Gandhi, who is in-charge for eastern Uttar Pradesh, will establish communication with BHU students during her visit.

The party leaders said that the Congress leader will arrive in the city on Friday morning and go to the Guleria Kothi, the Guleria Ghat, and the Ram Ghat. She will then hold the meeting with BHU students and civil society members.

According to party leaders, she will meet students for an informal interaction in BHU, in her first visit there. During the Lok Sabha polls last year, she had made several visit to the temple town but she stayed away from the BHU campus.

The BHU has been mired in controversy since the past several months.

In September 2017, violence was seen on the campus over an incident of molestation and then in November 2019, there were prolonged protests over the appointment of a Muslim professor in the Sanskrit Department.

BHU sources, however, said that no formal permission had been granted for Priyanka’s visit. ‘We cannot allow political leaders to address students on the campus unless there is a valid reason,’ said a senior faculty member.

–IANS

