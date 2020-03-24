Priyanka Gandhi wishes Kashmiris on Navroz

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday, greeted the people of Kashmir on the occasion of Navroz, and said that the whole world was going through difficult times.

She tweeted in Hindi, “I got a call from my mother yesterday only, telling me not to forget the Navroz platter and cook sweet rice.”

“Best wishes to my Kashmiri brothers and sisters. The whole world is going through difficult times. I pray for everyone’s safety and security. Keep smiling, every morning is a new morning,” she wrote.

Priyanka on Tuesday had urged the party workers in Uttar Pradesh to help people without any prejudice in the wake of the lockdown due to coronavirus.

In a letter to the district and city party presidents, she said, “As the country was reeling under the COVID-19 spread, it’s the time to be aware and help each other. She urged the party workers to make a WhatsApp group and ask any person with COVID-19 symptoms to go for test.

“If any Congress worker comes to know of any infected person, he should inform the departments concerned, and make a list of old and ill people to help them,” Priyanka wrote.

