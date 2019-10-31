Priyanka meets Delhi Cong leaders, suggests enhanced role

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) In a significant development, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a meeting with Delhi Congress leaders in connection with the upcoming Assembly polls in the capital, suggesting that her role in the party’s affairs is being expanded.

Priyanka, who is party General Secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, chaired the meeting in which party Treasurer Ahmed Patel, General Secretary K.C. Venugopal and General Secretary in-charge of Delhi P.C. Chacko were also present, besides newly-appointed Delhi unit chief Subhash Chopra and his team.

Priyanka took stock of poll preparations and directed Delhi Congress leaders to start a public interaction programme, said a leader who attended the meeting.

Assembly elections in Delhi are due in a few months.

Priyanka asked Delhi Congress leaders to raise the issue of price rise, including soaring prices of the onion.

She was also concerned about the rising pollution levels and asked Delhi Congress to connect the with people on the issue.

Priyanka’s expanding role assumes significance since her brother Rahul Gandhi is virtually out of scene and mother Sonia Gandhi, who is Interim President of the party, is not keeping well.

A source said Priyanka has been part of several internal meetings as Rahul Gandhi is keeping away from active role within the party.

On Priyanka’s direction, the Youth Congress is starting a campaign from Wednesday.

“The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) is organising a symbolic protest to convey the message ‘Behtar Kal, Behtar Bhavishya’ over the growing pollution levels in Delhi in which IYC activists will distribute masks to the citizens and form a human chain against the growing air pollution,” said a release.

