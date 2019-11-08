Priyanka missing from Jharkhand Congress campaigners list

Ranchi, Nov 14 (IANS) Congress general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s name has not figured in the list of the star campaigners for Jharkhand assembly polls, beginning from later this month.

The party on Thursday released a list of 40 star campaigners, including Rahul Gandhi, Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi, for the Jharkhand Assembly polls, but Priyanka’s name is missing.

Jharkhand will go to polls in five phases from November 30.

Congress is fighting in alliance with Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and RJD. Congress, JMM and RJD are fighting on 31, 41 and 7 seats respectively.

Jharkhand BJP has taken a dig at the Congress star campaigners list.

“Congress seems to have admitted that the charisma of Gandhi family is waning. In the list of 40 campaigners the name of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is missing. It may be due to the bad performance of the party in Uttar Pradesh polls. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has no base in public,” said Jharkhand BJP spokesperson Pratul Sahdeo to reporters. Pariyanka was in charge of the Congress campaign in UP.

The Congress is galvanising itself for the elections after the morale-boosting results from Haryana and Maharashtra.

The top leadership of the party has been accused of not having done enough during the recently concluded polls.

In Haryana, Rahul Gandhi campaigned twice and in Maharashtra he addressed five rallies. Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi did not campaign in both the states.

The other names of star campaigners for Jharkhand include Ghulam Nabi Azad, R P N Singh, Jitin Prasada and Tariq Anwar. Other prominent campaigners are Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

The party has released two lists of candidates. It has called a meeting of its leaders on Saturday to prepare for the elections.

