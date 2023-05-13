INDIA

Priyanka offers prayers at Jakhoo Hanuman Temple in Shimla

NewsWire
0
0

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday offered prayers at the Jakhoo Hanuman Temple in Shimla and prayed for the Congress win in Karnataka.

During her visit to the temple, she sought blessings for the happiness and prosperity of the people.

Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are on a personal visit to Shimla.

Her visit to Jhakoo temple, which has the tallest Lord Hanuman idol in Himachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, as the counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly elections began on Saturday, Chief Minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai also paid a visit to a Hanuman temple in Hubballi.

On May 9, top leaders of the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress sought the blessings of Lord Anjaneya (Hanuman). The visit went beyond invoking divine blessings as both the parties used the occasion to make a political point.

20230513-105002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    MP Police constable suspended for keeping long moustache

    Rebel Sena leader Eknath Shinde to be sworn-in as new Maha...

    Now three pvt banks to provide LCs for overseas defence procurement

    With leaders focused on Gujarat, AAP loses momentum in Himachal