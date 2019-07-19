Priyanka offers prayers in Varanasi

Varanasi, July 20 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday visited two temples in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency of Varanasi after meeting the victims’ families of the Sonebhadra caste carnage at the Chunar guest house in Mirzapur.

After leaving Mirzapur, the Congress leader arrived in Varanasi and went to the Kal Bhairav temple and offered prayers there.

She also offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

She was accompanied by senior party leaders, former MP Sushmita Deb, party’s Varanasi Lok Sabha election candidate Ajay Rai and party leader Ajay Kumar Lallu.

Congress workers welcomed her before she entered the temple premises.

During the Lok Sabha elections, Priyanka Gandhi had offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple on March 20 during her three-day river ride programme.

She visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple in May before holding a road show in favour of party candidate Rai in the city during the Lok Sabha elections.

