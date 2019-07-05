Priyanka poses for ‘hubby’ Nick Jonas in Tuscany

Florence, July 8 (IANS) Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is making the best use of her vacation here as she makes her American pop singer husband Nick Jonas click her stunning photographs.

Priyanka on Sunday shared a string of photographs of her posing by the poolside in a white monokini paired with sunglasses with a cocktail in her hand.

“Best use of vacation. The hubby taking pictures. Lol. Nick Jonas,” she captioned the images on Instagram.

Nick posted a video of himself along with Priyanka enjoying the sunset in Tuscany.

Last week, Priyanka and Nick attended Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s second wedding in Paris and have now extended their trip.

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen on-screen in Shonali Bose’s “The Sky Is Pink” alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

–IANS

dc/ksk