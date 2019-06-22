Priyanka raps Yogi government for not clearing sugracane farmers’ dues

New Delhi, June 27 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday took a swipe at the Yogi Adityanatah-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh for not fulfiliing its promise of clearing the dues of sugracane farmers in the state.

Priyanka, who’s also the Congress in-charge for eastern Uttar Pradesh, questioned if the UP government was really concerned about the farmers.

“The BJP government, which repeated its promise to pay sugarcane farmers, has again ignored them. Someone has to arrange for his daughter’s marriage, someone needs to plant the crop.

“Farmers are not receiving money and are suffering. Is the government really concerned about the farmers,” Priyanka tweeted in Hindi attaching a newsreport.

The Congress General Secretary during her campaign for the Lok Sabha elections had accused the BJP of not fulfilling its promise of clearing the pending dues of sugarcane farmers in Uttar Pradesh.

–IANS

aks/arm