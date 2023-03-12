ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOOD

Priyanka recalls crying to hubby Nick Jonas after being body shamed

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra was left in tears in front of her husband Nick Jonas after being body shamed for not being ‘sample size’.

Taking part in a panel at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Film Festival, the actress revealed that a hurtful body shaming was the cause of her breakdown, reports aceshowbiz.com.

On Friday, March 10, Priyanka sat down with Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke at the kick off of the festival, and recalled what had happened to her one day before. “Someone told me yesterday that I wasn’t sample-sized I was hurt and I discussed it with my family, and I cried to my husband, and my team,” she confessed.

“…, and I felt really bad about the fact that I’m not sample size,” the 40-year-old actress continued sharing her thoughts on being body-shamed.

“And that’s a problem, apparently, and most of us are not, and sample size is size 2.”

Unfortunately, the incident was not a first for Priyanka. “I’ve been told many things that are difficult to hear,” she candidly stated. “In my job, the pressure is so intense you can’t really show the chinks in your armour.”

Aside from being body shamed, ‘The White Tiger’ actress pointed out other kinds of demeaning comments thrown at her.

“I have had times when I may have said something, and it’s been misconstrued,” she explained, “and you see people saying the meanest and nastiest things not just about me, about my child, about my family members, and I think sometimes people forget you are even human.”

The ‘Unfinished’ author further gave advice on how to deal with hateful comments.

“I think what you have to do is surround yourself with people who love you and surround yourself with people who care about you, and not about what you can bring to the table and not about what you can do for me,” she said.

“People who want to see you smile and be enriched. It doesn’t have to be a room full of people, I can count them on my hands.”

