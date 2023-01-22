ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOOD

Priyanka says hubby Nick Jonas’ affirmations help her overcome insecurities

NewsWire
Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas praises her American pop-star husband Nick Jonas for being wise “beyond his years.”

Married to Nick since 2018, the actress revealed how he helps her to overcome her insecurities, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“He’s a wise man beyond his years … I get affirmations from him all the time, to remind me of my value when I forget or when I get insecure. He just sees through the fog for me. He sees the best in people,” the star said.

Priyanka and Nick, 30, have both enjoyed huge success during their careers. And the couple, who have a 12-month-old daughter called Malti, have a unique ritual that helps them to stay connected.

Priyanka told British Vogue magazine: “We didn’t know each other’s careers before we met. Like, didn’t know them well. So we do a show and tell once in a while and share random things that we’ve done to show the other person what we were like when we were younger.”

The actress enjoyed significant success in the Indian film industry before she made the switch to Hollywood. The ‘Baywatch’ star hopes that she can become an inspiration for other aspiring actresses in Asia.

Priyanka, who was born in Jamshedpur in India, said: “Hopefully I’ll open doors for the next generation of girls. Hopefully we’ll see more Indian or South Asian actors in Hollywood. I want to commemorate the success and achievements of South Asians outside of India, in the international sphere, because we deserve that position. Why shouldn’t we be on the main stage?”

