Priyanka sends wedding gift for Varanasi boatman’s daughter

Varanasi, Jan 16 (IANS) It was a pleasant surprise for boatman Ashok Sahni on Thursday when a group of Congress leaders arrived at his doorstep with a message from party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Priyanka Gandhi had travelled on Ashok’s boat during her visit to Varanasi on January 10 and Ashok had invited her for his daughter’s wedding later this month.

Senior Congress leader Ajai Rai, who visited Ashok on Thursday, said that Priyanka Gandhi has sent her best wishes for the wedding through a letter and also a sari for the boatman’s daughter.

Ashok, who was apparently delighted, said that several VIPs had taken a ride on his boat but none of them had ever shown such a gesture.

