Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared an adorable photograph of her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie twinning with Nick in customised shoes.

Priyanka took to Instagram, where she shared the photograph of Nick standing with his back towards the camera, holding their little baby girl, who wore a wine coloured dress.

Malti Marie is in white sports shoes with ‘MM’ written on them, Nick’s shoes have ‘MM’s Dad’ written on them.

However, their faces are not visible in the picture.

The actress posted it on Monday and wrote: “Happy 1st Father’s Day my love. To watch you with our little girl is my greatest joy.. what an amazing day to come back home. I love you.. here’s to many more.”

Nick shared the same picture and wrote: “First Father’s Day with my little girl. Thank you @priyankachopra for the incredible Father Daughter sneakers and for making me a daddy I love you so much. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads and caretakers out there.”

Priyanka and Nick welcomed their first bundle of joy, Malti in 2022. Their daughter was born via surrogacy.

