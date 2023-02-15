ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Actress Priyanka Shuklaa, who has been a part of various TV shows, including ‘Jodha Akbar’, ‘Sankat Mochan Hanuman’, and is currently seen in ‘Mann Sundar’, recalled leaving her job in an MNC to make her career in the entertainment industry.

Priyanka came to Mumbai to become an actress.

“Yes, I used to work in an MNC as a software engineer in Bengaluru before becoming an actress. But I quit the job to be an actor. I knew it was a big risk but it was a need of time,” she said.

Revealing what made her quit her job, the actress said: “Since childhood, I had a passion for acting in my blood because my father was also an actor. But unfortunately, he couldn’t fulfil him dream owing to health issues. That thing hit my mind and I was really affected by it. So, one day I thought about fulfilling the dream my father had seen for himself.

“So I decided to quit my job and invest my inner self in becoming an actress. Leaving a well-paying and secured job to get into acting was a hard decision to make, but I had to take the plunge.”

Looking back, Priyanka is glad that she quit her job and got into acting.

“It’s hard for anyone to leave everything and go to the financial capital of India to carve a niche in the entertainment industry. But I am glad that my efforts paid off. Today, I feel that quitting my job was the best decision I ever made,” she said.

