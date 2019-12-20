Priyanka slams PM over Section 144 in Varanasi

New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Thursday, launched attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over imposition of Section 144 in the wake of protests over Citizenship law and National Register of Citizens.

Priyanka attacked the PM for his claim that no one should fear from CAA and NRC by saying that Section 144 was imposed in Varanasi, PM’s own constituency for a very long period of time and PM expects people not to be fearful.

In her tweet, tagging a media report, she said: “On 359 out of 365 days in the year 2019, Section 144 was imposed in Varanasi town, the P.M’s own constituency and he has the gall to say that people have nothing to fear?”

The Prime Minister has maintained that the citizens of India need not fear from the CAA because no one’s citizenship will be taken away through this Act. He recently initiated a social media campaign to support the Act.

However the violent protests took place in various parts across the country forcing the administration to impose Section 144 at various places in Varanasi.

–IANS

sfm/skp/