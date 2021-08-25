Hours after the Congress-led Punjab government accepted the demands of sugarcane farmers, the party’s General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for not increasing the price of sugarcane in the state.

In a tweet, Priyanka Gandhi, who is also the Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge, said, “The Congress government in Punjab listened to the farmers and raised the price of sugarcane to Rs 360 per quintal while the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government, which came to power promising to increase the price of sugarcane to Rs 400 per quintal, has not raised a single paise on the price of sugarcane for the last three years. The Uttar Pradesh government has threatened to “see” if farmers raise their voices.”

Priyanka’s remarks came after farmers on Tuesday evening vacated the railway tracks and highways in Punjab after the Amarinder Singh government accepted the demands of the sugarcane farmers.

Farmers in Punjab had blocked the national highways and railway tracks in Jalandhar since August 19. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday tweeted, “Happy to share that after consultation with farmers, we have approved SAP for sugarcane at Rs 360 per quintal. My government is committed to the welfare of our farmers. Jai Kisan, Jai Jawan!”

Singh said he is committed to safeguarding the rights of farmers and “will continue to do everything in my capacity to support them in every possible way”.

Priyanka Gandhi has been critical of the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over several issues. Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls in early 2022.

