Priyanka speaks to Anil Baluni, new allottee of 35 Lodi Estate

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) Ahead of vacating her government bungalow at 35 Lodi Estate, Priyanka Gandhi spoke to BJP MP Anil Baluni who has been allotted the house.

Priyanka Gandhi tweeted “Spoke to Anil Baluni and his wife I pray for their health and prosperity “

“Wishes to them for the new house and hope that they will also get the same happiness that I and family have got” added Priyanka.

Earlier on Sunday Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi had invited Anil Baluni, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of the Rajya Sabha, for tea before vacating the bungalow.

Sources close to Priyanka Gandhi said a formal invitation was extended to Baluni, the new allottee of the bungalow, on Saturday. It was nothing but a courtesy extended to the new allottee, the sources added.

The Congress leader was asked by the government on July 1 to vacate the government accommodation by August 1 as she was no longer in the list of Special Protection Group protectees.

The process of handing over the bungalow to the CPWD and the Estate Department would begin soon, said a close aide of Priyanka.

The Ministry of Home Affairs in its June 30 communication had said that Priyanka Gandhi had been assigned ‘Z plus’ security with a CRPF cover on an all-India basis, which didn’t have any provision for allotment or retention of the government accommodation.

