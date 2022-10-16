ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Priyanka stands up for Malala, unfollows Hasan Minhaj on Insta

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has unfollowed comedian-actor Hasan Minhaj on social media. Minhaj had earlier mocked the Nobel Peace Prize winner and female education activist Malala Yousafzai for following him on Instagram.

Recently, Hasan shared a video, of what looks like a promotion of his upcoming show, on his Instagram, as he wrote in the caption: “Okay, it’s gettin’ outta hand @malala!”

The video begins with the title ‘Malala claps back’ and features Hasan in the video as he says: “On October 4th, I made a joke about Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala. I said she follows me on Instagram and I don’t follow her back. Then on October 5th, she retaliated (asking who is this man?). Instead of doing a runoff, she unfollowed me on Instagram. I am sorry Malala, follow me back. I don’t know if I’ll follow you though. I am that petty.”

Now, showing her support for Malala, PC shared a screenshot of Hasan Minhaj’s Instagram profile, thereby showing that she has unfollowed the comedian after the incident.

Priyanka wrote: “Same girl same Malala Yousafzai. Guess he prefers petty over funny (sic).” The actress has also tagged Hasan Minhaj. Priyanka’s post came hours after the comedian dropped a video on Instagram and asked Malala Yousafzai to follow him back.

Hasan’s followers too seemed to take Malala’s side and also expressed their excitement about the new comedy show he was teasing in the video.

