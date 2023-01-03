INDIA

Priyanka to join Rahul’s Yatra in UP

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will walk the entire 120 km that her brother Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ will travel in Uttar Pradesh from Tuesday.

This will be her first major public interaction in Uttar Pradesh after the 2022 Assembly polls.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the party general secretary in-charge of the state, will walk with brother Rahul Gandhi from Ghaziabad on Tuesday.

Congress leader and former MLC Deepak Singh said, “Priyanka will walk the entire 120 kilometres that the Bharat Jodo Yatra covers in the state. The party workers are very excited as the yatra has generated immense enthusiasm among the masses.”

The yatra would cover 11 assembly constituencies across three districts before it enters Haryana, yet another BJP-ruled state.

After entering Uttar Pradesh from the Loni border into Ghaziabad on Tuesday, Rahul and Priyanka would travel through Baghpat, touching Kairana along with several other places in Shamli.

Priyanka has remained absent from state politics since the BJP, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, defied history by returning to power for a successive term in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

During the polls, Priyanka had led a women-centric campaign with the “ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon” motto.

Priyanka, along with her mother Sonia Gandhi, had participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka. She had also been part of the yatra when it entered Delhi.

Major opposition parties like the SP and the BSP have sent their best wishes for yatra but have decided to keep away from it despite an invite.

The Janata Dal (United), which is running the government in Bihar in alliance with RJD and Congress, will participate during the yatra’s Uttar Pradesh leg, party leader K.C. Tyagi confirmed.

