Priyanka to lead all-women march in each state capital

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will lead an all-women march in each state capital and read out a ‘women’s manifesto’ as the Congress gears up to take Bharat Jodo Yatra to booth level.

The party will start its preparatory meetings for this from December 15 at the state level and then district and block level.

Apart from Priyanka’s women march, the Bharat Jodo Yatra will start at the booth level in one month’s time. The yatris will distribute a letter written by Rahul Gandhi and a charge sheet against the BJP government to every person.

After the Yatra, a block level convention will be held in each district to be attended by the state president and senior state Congress leaders.

After all the districts in the state have convened the meetings, there will be a state level workers’ convention followed by rallies in each state to be addressed by the state Congress President and former Congress President.

The party’s ‘haath jodo’ programme will start from January 26 for the next two months as the party has called the plenary session in Raipur in February.

The Congress programme will be telecast live on giant screens and will be shown at important places across each state.

The UP Congress has begun the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatras’ to mobilise the cadres for party leader Rahul Gandhi’s yatra, which is scheduled to enter the state early January, party sources said.

The yatra will begin from Barabanki on Sunday and will reach Lucknow on Monday.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Zonal President Nakul Dubey, in a press statement, said the UPCC would be taking out six state-level yatras from different places in the state.

“The yatra from Barabanki will culminate in Hardoi on December 21 after covering various districts,” he added.

The Congress plenary is planned for three days in Raipur followed by a mega rally.

20221211-133602

