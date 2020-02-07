Priyanka to meet police action victims in Azamgarh on Feb 12

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) Keeping the pressure on the UP government, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will visit Azamgarh on February 12 to meet anti-CAA activists who were thrashed by the police during a protest in Jauhar Park on Wednesday.

According to sources, she will visit the victims’ families and the injured at the hospital.

The police have detained many, slapped sedition charges on 135 people and arrested 20 for anti-CAA stir on Tuesday near Jauhar Park after registration of a case at the Bilariaganj police station.

The FIR had been registered against 35 named and over 100 unidentified people, said a police officer. Tahir Madni of the Ulema Council is among the arrested persons.

Later in the wee hours of Wednesday, the police removed about 200 anti-CAA women activists from Jauhar Park. The police fired tear gas shells and thrashed protesters. It also detained several, including women and children. Many were released later.

Priyanka Gandhi has already visited several victims of such police brutality in western UP, the worst hit by violent protests since December.

She has visited Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Lucknow, sat on a dharna at India Gate, here, to express solidarity with protesters. The Congress also held a symbolic protest at Rajghat.

As many as two dozen people have been killed during protests in UP.

–IANS

miz/pcj