Priyanka to visit Lucknow on Dec 6-7

Lucknow, Dec 4 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is expected to visit Lucknow on December 6 and 7 to review the preparations for the ‘Bharat Bachao rally’, scheduled to be held in Delhi on December 14.

This will be Priyanka’s first visit to the UP state capital after the revolt by some senior party leaders and their subsequent expulsion from the party.

According to Congress sources, Priyanka is also expected to participate in a seminar organized to mark the death anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar on December 6.

Priyanka will also be meeting party leaders who had attended the three day session in Rae Bareli in October.

She will take stock of the works assigned to different leaders during the workshop and give further directions.

Meanwhile, the UP Congress has set up a volunteer force has been formed to contribute to various activities being organised to mobilise people to participate in the event.

UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu said that the rally would witness maximum participation from Uttar Pradesh.

