Priyanka tries her hands at making dosas in K’taka restaurant

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday tried her hands at making dosas at a famous restaurant in Mysuru.

She also tasted the delicious dosas at the hotel and interacted with children and posed for photographs with them.

“Today morning, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had the opportunity to visit one of the most famous icons of Mysore’s cultural landscape: Mylari Restaurant, renowned for its unique dosa.

“Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also tried her hand at making the delicious dosa herself. She relished eating the restaurant’s unique and delicious dosa. During her visit, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also took time to have a conversation with some children,” stated the Congress.

After her new experiment, Priyanka told the media that Idli and Masala Dosa of the hotel were too good. Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala accompanied her.

Priyanka will arrive in Chikkamagaluru district in Karnataka on Wednesday to campaign for the Congress. Indira Gandhi after being defeated at Rae Bareli in 1978 elections, had contested from the Chikmagalur Lok Sabha seat during a bypoll and had won. Priyanka Vadra will also visit the historical Rambhapuri Mutt and Sringeri Mutts in the district. She will campaign in Balehonnur town in N R Pura taluk for the Congress candidates.

