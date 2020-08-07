Priyanka, Vidya, Janhvi, Dia go vocal for local on National Handloom Day

Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) Bollywood actresses including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Vidya Balan and Janhvi Kapoor went vocal for local, urging people to support Indian weavers, on the occasion of National Handloom Day on Friday.

Vidya posted a few pictures in mustard silk saree on Instagram, and wrote: “Let us all resolve to support our weavers across the country in these difficult times by buying and wearing their beautiful creations in our everyday life and also help keep #India’sHandloomLegacy alive. Appreciate the labour of love.”

Priyanka posted a picture in a green saree, and wrote on Instagram Stories: “Indian handlooms are known to be unique and a work of craftsmanship. Let’s lend our support to the weavers and artisans of the textile industry. #NationalHandloomDay#Vocal4Handmade.”

Janhvi shared an image of her most favourite handloom saree. “Today is National Handloom Day! This is my most favourite and most special handloom saree. The weavers and artisans in our country are truly unmatched in skill and creativity- the best in the world! #vocal4handmade,” she wrote.

Dia Mirza said she is proud of Indian heritage. “Our weavers need all our support and love! This #NationalHandloomDay let’s celebrate the rich legacy of our Indian weaves and textiles. I am proud of this rich heritage of India and of our weavers who have kept our traditions alive. There is nothing like a handloom saree,” she wrote along with an image in which she is dons the saree look.

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut urged to “promote our own Indian organic fabric industries and preserve the planet” on Twitter, though a tweet by Team Kangana Ranaut on an unverified Twitter account.

–IANS

sim/vnc