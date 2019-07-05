Priyanka wishes Team India ‘good luck’ for WC semifinal

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday congratulated the Indian cricket team for their victory over Sri Lanka in its last group stage match of the ongoing World Cup.

She also wished them good luck for the semi final where the Men in Blue would be facing New Zealand on Tuesday in Manchester.

“Congratulations to Team India for their spectacular victory over Sri Lanka. The Indian team has emerged as the most spectacular performing team in the World Cup. The whole of India is with you. Team India All the best for the semis,” she said in a tweet.

Her remarks came after India defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in its last group match on Saturday. K.L. Rahul and Rohit Sharma both struck brilliant hundreds to power India to the spot spot after the end of the league stage.

–IANS

