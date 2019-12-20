Priyanka writes to CRPF IG over protocol breach by UP Police

New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi’s office has lodged a complaint with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) about the alleged breach of protocol by the UP Police in Lucknow on Saturday.

The letter written by Sandeep Singh, an aide at Gandhi’s office, has been addressed to CRPF I-G Pradeep Kumar Singh.

“Circle Officer of the Hazratganj Abhay Mishra entered without prior permission the premises at 8.45 a.m, where Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the protectee, was staying. He entered into a verbal duel with the CRPF personnel, in-charge of the protectee’s security, mere five meters away from her room,” Singh wrote in the complaint.

“He shouted at the CRPF personnel and demanded information on the protectee’s schedule, already provided to the authorities on Friday. He accused them of withholding information and threatened that he would not provide any security cover and would not allow her to take even two steps out of the premises,” Priyanka’s aide said.

Singh termed Mishra’s behaviour unprofessional, unlawful and incorrect.

The police later blocked her movement, when she was on way to meet family of S.R. Darapuri, arrested over the anti-CAA agitation.

