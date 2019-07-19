Priyanka’s detention boosts morale of party worker

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) The 24-hour detention of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Mirzapur by the UP government, while she was on way to meet the Sonebhadra district caste carnage victims’ families has given a major boost to the party workers and has re-energised the cadre across the country.

Following the detention on Friday, the Congress workers came out on streets across the country and staged protests against the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state.

Soon after the detention, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal said the party would hold massive protests against the BJP government across the country.

On Friday itself, the Delhi Congress staged a protest outside the BJP headquarters, here. Senior state party leaders participated in the protest and raised slogans against the BJP government.

Several state and district party units followed the suit and organised protests describing the Yogi government’s move as illegal and undemocratic. Protests were held in Punjab, UP, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and several other states.

Priyanka Gandhi was released on Saturday afternoon after she met the carnage victims’ family members at the Chunar guest house. She interacted with them for almost half an hour.

Before leaving the guest house, Priyanka Gandhi said, “I am leaving because my purpose of meeting the carnage victims’ families has been fulfilled. But I will return soon. I had come on the instructions of brother Rahul Gandhi.”

–IANS

aks/pcj