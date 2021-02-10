Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday was seen carrying a ‘rudraksh mala’ in her hands while she came out of the airport in Dehradun.

The ‘rudraksh’ mala has led to intense speculations about the Congress pursuing soft-Hindutva and has even generated a political controversy.

This, incidentally, is the first time that Priyanka has been seen holding a rudraksh mala.

Priyanka also offered prayers at the famous Shakumbhari Devi temple where she was seen meditating for some time as the priests chanted mantras.

The Congress leader then visited the Raipur Khanqah Dargah in Saharanpur where she offered ‘chadar’. Congress leader Imran Masood accompanied her to the dargah.

Congress spokesman Anshu Awasthi said, “Priyankaji belongs to a Brahmin family and has every right to visit a temple or carry a rudraksh mala. She belongs to family of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.”

Uttar Pradesh Minister Brijesh Pathak, meanwhile, said, “Priyanka’s visits to UP and temple and dargah is a political drama. Some leaders try to remain in headlines by doing such actions. All this is being done to disturb the law and order situation. She is suddenly becoming a Hindu for the sake of votes.”

–IANS

amita/in