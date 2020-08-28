Canindia News

Nick Jonas is all hearts for Priyanka Chopra’s sunkissed office selfies

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE018

Actress Priyanka Chopra has shared a couple of selfies from her day at work, and her pop star husband Nick Jonas cannot stop gushing with all his heart.

Priyanka took to Instagram to share the sunkissed selfies while at work. She can be seen posing at her work station in a yellow outfit with sunlight falling on her face. In another snapshot, she is seen lying on the couch with her hair and make-up right on point.

“Day at the office,” she wrote with the images.

Priyanka received compliments for her pictures from her colleagues including Mindy Kaling, who wrote #HumanSunbeam” and her husband Nick who dropped many heart shaped emojis in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Priyanka has finished writing her memoir titled “Unfinished”. She has revealed that the work was a result of introspection and reflection into her life.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Ewan McGregor despises selfies

CanIndia New Wire Service

Priyanka Chopra pens a loving birthday note for ‘Mama’ Jonas

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Kajol tutors Ajay on how to click selfies

CanIndia New Wire Service

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More