Pro, anti-CAA protesters clash in Delhi; two injured

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) Sporadic incidents of stone pelting on Sunday between anti and pro-CAA groups at Maujpur in east Delhi broke a relative lull in tension over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act.

The police fired teargas shells amid reports of two people being injured.

The tension erupted after a pro-CAA rally in the area was stoned by a group of anti-CAA protesters. Following stone pelting by both groups, the police stepped in to disperse the two groups.

Teargas shells were fired and two people have been reported injured following the outbreak of violence.

Maujpur is near Jaffrabad, where anti-CAA protesters had barricaded the road since Saturday night in support of the bandh call given by Chandrasekhar Azad of Bhim Army against the CAA.

Metro stations have been shut down in the area as a precautionary measure. Metro rail stations that have been shut down include the Maujpur-Babarpur and the Seelampur metro station, adding to the overall congestion and chaos prevailing in the area.

More security forces are being directed to the spot from other areas including nearby Jaffrabad.

