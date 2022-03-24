INDIASPORTS

Pro boxers Satnam, Amey to battle for first WBC India Featherweight title on March 25 (Ld correcting date)

By NewsWire
Young pugilists Satnam Singh and Amey Nitin will fight for the first World Boxing Council India featherweight championship belt, under the support of United Professional Boxing, on March 25.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Indian Boxing Council president Brigadier (Retired) PK Muralidharan Raja said, “It is a matter of great pride and valour that two of the best boxers face-off in the bout. In a historic contest in Delhi, top 10 Indian featherweight Amey Nitin (7-4, 3 KOs) and India’s No. 1 bantamweight Satnam Singh (9-1, 4 KOs) will fight for the WBC India Featherweight title. It is a story that will go a long way in promoting boxing in India. I am honoured to witness this historic event.”

United Professional Boxing co-founder Anirudh Pathak said, “When Amey Nitin fights Satnam Singh for the WBC India Featherweight title on Friday, the battle promises grit and drive. Both boxers have struggled against the odds despite their strong win-loss records on the Pro Circuit.”

Amey is a bank official. He has a 7-4 win-loss record in 11 professional bouts. In order to pursue his dream of becoming a champion boxer, the former state medallist in the amateur category works as a sales executive for a private bank.

“I went to a municipal school and come from a family where sports was a luxury,” Amey explained. “To support my boxing career, I completed my MBA and worked while continuing my boxing.”

The 26-year-old, Amey will seek to maintain his strong form as he prepares to face Satnam Singh for the WBC domestic title at 126 pounds. March 25 will tell the story.

“I was in standard 10 when I first started boxing. It would have been tough to obtain financial assistance from my family. So here’s my standard 10th board test for appearing, my sport for earning tuition and money for young kids,” said Satnam, who is 25 years old.

“I bought my boxing equipment with my own money and chose to turn pro when the Indian Boxing Council came along,” said the boxer, who goes by the ring name ‘Milkha’.

United Professional Boxing co-founder Anirban Roy said, “Satnam Singh is on a six-fight winning run since his last loss in the squared circle in 2018. He faced only a loss in China, ambitiously jumping up from four rounds to 10 in just his fourth pro fight.”

