Pro-CAA rally turns violent in MP town, BJP furious

Rajgarh (MP), Jan 19 (IANS) A pro-CAA rally in Biaora town near here turned violent on Sunday. Videos showing the district collector Nidhi Nivedita slapping an unruly protester and deputy collector Priya Verma indulging in a street fight went viral on Sunday. There were furious reactions from BJP leaders.

Former Chief Ninister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called for action against the officials. The collector, however, didn’t give her version till late evening.

The video showed additional collector Verma indulging in fisticuffs. The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh is opposing the CAA.

The clip showed a man pulling Priya Verma by her hair after she slapped her during a melee amid heavy police presence.

“This day will be remembered as a black day for democracy. Madam Collector, which law book empowers you to beat and drag citizens protesting peacefully? We wish to warn the government, Hitlerism won’t be tolerated at any cost,” said Chouhan in a series of tweets.

Fight between the officials and BJP workers broke out after the protesters refused to call off the rally despite repeated requests from authorities.

District Collector Nidhi Nivedita on Saturday clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC for a month in the district.

