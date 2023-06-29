INDIA

Pro Kabaddi: Can’t wait for start of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10, says Pawan Sehrawat

NewsWire
0
0

The kabaddi fever is on the rise with the Asian Kabaddi Championship currently going on and Season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) on the horizon.

The biggest kabaddi league in the world is all set to announce dates for the Player Auction of the tenth season very soon.

Ahead of the special announcement, PKL star Pawan Sehrawat, who has scored 987 points in 105 matches, expressed his excitement for the landmark season.

“I am really excited for the 10th season. The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has been through a riveting journey and it certainly deserves a grand tenth season. I can’t wait to get on the mat and celebrate Season 10 with all the fans.”

Speaking about the impact of PKL in the last nine years, superstar raider Naveen, who has notched 934 points in 85 matches, said, “The Pro Kabaddi League has changed the lives of hundreds of players. Today, kabaddi has become an aspirational career and it’s all thanks to PKL. I’m looking forward to many more seasons in the future.”

The PKL has played a vital role in growing the sport of kabaddi in the last nine seasons and the organizers will look to raise the bar even more in Season 10. The players are eagerly waiting to enthrall the fans once again during the upcoming season.

2023062931308

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Partha Chatterjee not cooperating in probe’, ED to seek extension of...

    Pia Bajpiee all set to reprise her role in ‘Laal Rang...

    BJP urges Maha Guv to check MVA’s ‘indiscriminate decisions’

    Small modular nuclear reactors are now beautiful for plant makers