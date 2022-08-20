WORLD

Pro-Russia authorities claim new Ukraine shelling at nuclear plant

Russian-installed officials reported fresh shelling near the occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.

Critical safety and control systems were not damaged, said the Russian military administration late Saturday evening in the city of Enerhodar, where Europe’s largest nuclear power plant is located, dpa news agency reported.

The NATO-supplied munitions were fired from the opposite bank of the Dnipro river and hit the site in the vicinity of an administration building, it said, adding that four projectiles were registered.

The information could not be independently verified.

Russia and Ukraine repeatedly accuse each other of shelling the plant and plotting attacks on the site, raising fears of a potential nuclear disaster.

Vladimir Rogov, a representative of the local Russian occupation authorities, accused Ukraine of “nuclear terrorism”. He said it had yet to be determined if there were any casualties from Saturday’s strikes.

Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, with six reactors, was occupied by Russian troops starting in early March. It is strategically important for Ukraine’s electricity supply.

The leadership in Moscow and the occupation authorities in Zaporizhzhya have rejected international demands to return the nuclear plant to Ukrainian control.

