Pro-Sterlite protestors descend in Delhi, demand immediate reopening of copper smelter plant

Nearly 50 people from Thoothukudi, led by Manikam Atthappa Kounder of MAK industries and S. Thiagarajan of Thoothukudi Makkal Vazhvadhara Padhukappu Sangam, staged a protest in New Delh, demanding the immediate reopening of Sterlite Copper Smelting plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.

The protesters, who had gathered in the national capital on Monday represent thousands of villagers, and business owners from Thoothukudi, have been severely impacted due to the closure of the copper smelter plant in the past five years.

In Delhi, the group will try to meet officials from the Ministry of Finance, Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Mines and the Niti Aayog and submit their representation for the reopening of the plant.

The plant shutdown had seen massive economic losses, with more than 1 lakh direct and indirect people becoming jobless, 600 truck owners, and 13,500 truck drivers suddenly leaving without any income source.

Additionally, 5,000 workers engaged in repair shops, hotels, and tea and coffee shops catering to the lorry industry had been forced to shut shop.

The Coimbatore-based pump and motor industry, which relies heavily on copper for manufacturing its products too, is clearly feeling the pinch of high copper prices as those in the small and medium industry category.

Similarly, the fishing industry in the region has lost about Rs 500 crore in the past five years, with the state government alone losing more than Rs 2,800 crore per annum.

