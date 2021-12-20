SPORTS

Pro Tennis League begins on Dec 21 in National Capital

By NewsWire
0
4

The third season of the Pro-Tennis League (PTL) will begin at RK Khanna Stadium here from December 21.

The official draw ceremony of the tennis league, which is back after almost two years, was held here on Monday and the tournament will have the right blend of men, women, youth and seniors players.

In the Pro-Tennis League 2021, many of India’s best players like Saketh Mayneni, Prerna Bhambri, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Vijay Sundar Prashant and Vishnu Vardhan will lock horns against some of the experienced and emerging players of the country.

The league engulfs a unique format of play this time, with all 8 teams are divided into two groups of four teams in each group, where they will play in a Round Robin Format. Top two teams from each group will qualify for semifinals and then onwards it will be a knockout format.

Every match will be played on a best of nine games format, with a regular tie-break at 4-4. Teams will be ranked on the basis of the games won and lost, and the top two will make it to the semifinals.

The groupings after the draw are:

Pool A: Indian Aviators, Sankara, Sapphire Superstars, Pro Veri Super Smashers.

Pool B: Bangalore Challengers, Team Radiant, DMG-Delhi Crusaders, Stag Babolat Yoddhas.

20211220-235204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

‘You will see a different Bhavina against Zhou Ying next time’

Seeds have it easy in AITA Champions Series-7 U-18 event

Indian team to feature in AFC Women’s Club Championship

ISL-8: Chennaiyin FC name Anirudh Thapa as captain