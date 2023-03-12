INDIA

Probe against UP IPS officer hours after viral ‘bribe’ video

The Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) has ordered a probe into a viral video in which an IPS officer, Anirudh Singh, is allegedly demanding a bribe.

The Commissioner of Police, Varanasi, has been asked to probe the authenticity of the video, which is around two years’ old.

The Police Commissioner will submit his report within the next three days.

At present, Singh is posted as the Superintendent of Police (Meerut Rural). The video is of the period when Singh was posted in Varanasi as the Additional Superintendent of Police.

“A video of Anirudh Singh, IPS officer, appointed as SP Rural in Meerut district, is going viral in which he is seen conversing with a person through video call. On the basis of the said video, allegations of corruption are being levelled against Singh,” an official statement issued by the DGP headquarters said.

A probe has also been ordered into a complaint related to Anirudh Singh’s wife Aarti Singh, who is also an IPS officer.

Through a tweet, the DGP headquarters has come to know of the allegation that Aarti Singh, currently posted in Varanasi as Deputy Commissioner of Police, has not paid rent to a flat owner.

However, after inquiry, it came to light that she had already paid the rent.

The Commissioner of Police, Varanasi, will probe the issue and submit the report within three days.

