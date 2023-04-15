INDIA

Probe agencies lying to courts, torturing those arrested: Kejriwal on CBI summons

NewsWire
A day after being summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam case, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday claimed that courts are being lied to, people who have been arrested are being tortured and there isn’t a shred of evidence of any wrongdoing.

He claimed that central probe agencies like the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) were going to extreme heights to target their strongest political rivals.

Referring to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s arrest and months of investigation, Kejriwal has said that these agencies have falsely claimed that 14 phones were destroyed, lying to the courts in affidavits, torturing suspects to extract falsified confessions and employing thuggish threats.

The agencies have not found a single penny of ill-gotten wealth that they claim was amassed from the so-called liquor scam, the Chief Minister said while talking about Sisodia’s arrest.

“When they found nothing in raids, they said the money had been funnelled into our Goa election campaign. Where is the proof of this? All our payments were made with cheques. Show me a single rupee of the Rs. 100 crore you claim we got.

“If I say, without proof, that I paid Prime Minister Narendra Modi a, 1,000 crore on the 17th of September at 7 pm, will you arrest him?” he queried.

“The same policy, which they call corrupt, was introduced in Punjab and has resulted in a 50 per cent increase in revenue. It was a game-changing and transparent policy.”

He has said that he will appear for questioning on Sunday as asked.

