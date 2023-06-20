INDIA

‘Probe BMC affairs of last 25 years’, Congress dares Shinde

The Maharashtra Congress on Tuesday challenged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to order a probe into the working of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for the past 25 years.

Shinde on Monday directed the Mumbai Police to form a Special Investigation Team to probe the BMC’s expenses of around Rs 12,000-crore that were red-flagged after the Comptroller & Auditor General’s special report in March.

Speaking to mediapersons, State Congress President Nana Patole said that the CM has decided to investigate the alleged corruption into the BMC only during the Maha Vikas Aghadi rule of Congress-Nationalist Congress Party-Shiv Sena (UBT) from 2019-2022.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party was sharing power with the Shiv Sena for over 25 years in the civic body… If the Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government has the guts, they should order a probe into the corruption that took place during all those years,” demanded Patole.

The Congress chief also slammed the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP leaders for using intimidating language against the Opposition parties and declared that “we are not scared of them” but shall continue to fight against injustice, raise the burning questions concerning the common man like inflation, unemployment, farmers, women, youth, and demand their answers.

