INDIA

Probe commences into idols, painting seized from TN mutt

NewsWire
0
0

The Idol Wing of Tamil Nadu Police has launched a probe into four ancient statues and a Thanjavur painting seized earlier this week from the Mouni Baba Mutt in Kumbakonam.

The items were seized after the police conducted a raid at the mutt on a complaint from Hindu Munnani activists that the mutt was storing ancient antiquities.

The seized items did not have any documents.

Sources in the Idol Wing told IANS that they have called upon the services of the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) to ascertain the age of the idols as well as the painting.

The painting is 144cm in height and 115 cm in width and the four bronze idols are of Lord Nataraja, Sivakami Amman, Balathandayudhapani and Lord Vinayaka.

The Idol Wing has given information to all the police stations in the state on complaints registered about missing idols.

20221125-131402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Starbucks co-founder visits B’luru’s iconic restaurant, enjoys filter coffee

    EV fires: Govt panel to come up with battery certification, quality...

    Hard to ascertain oxygen-related death without probe: Sisodia to Centre

    Lenovo brings latest ‘ThinkCentre neo’ desktops to India