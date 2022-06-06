Hyderabad police on Monday intensified probe into May 28 gang rape of a 17-year-old girl even as the fifth accused remained at large.

Stepping up the pace of investigation, the police on Monday recorded the second statement of the victim. Based on the statement, the police are likely to widen the scope of the probe by questioning more suspects.

As the video released by BJP MLA M. Raghunandan Rao raised new questions about the alleged involvement of a son of an MLA, the police are now said to be focusing on his possible role.

Based on the first statement of the victim and the technical evidence gathered, police had said that they had nothing to suggest the involvement of MLA’s son. However, the BJP MLA gave a new twist to the case on Saturday by releasing a video allegedly showing the victim with the MLA’s son in a compromising position in a car.

Though the BJP MLA came under criticism from various quarters for revealing the identity of the victim, he denied the allegation and said he released the video as the police were trying to shield the son of MIM MLA.

Police were also investigating how the MLA got the video. The investigators are also reportedly examining the possibility of booking the MLA for releasing the video.

Raghunandan also disputed the police claim that the girl was sexually assaulted in Innova vehicle. He claimed that the crime was committed in red-colour Mercedes.

Forensic experts examined both the Innova and the Mercedes. They reportedly found a tissue paper and the same was sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for analysis.

Meanwhile, the fifth accused remained at large even four days after the case came to light and police identified the accused.

On Sunday, police announced the arrest of a fourth accused. He was the third juvenile to be taken into custody.

“So far out of 5 accused persons determined, one major and 3 juveniles are apprehended and efforts are continuing to apprehend the remaining. Further investigation is in progress,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Joel Davis said.

Saduddin Malik (18) was arrested on Friday while two accused, both juveniles, were arrested on Saturday. The second major accused, Omair Khan (18) still remained at large.

One of the juveniles involved is the son of a leader of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), who heads a government-run minority body.

The horrific crime was committed by the accused after promising lift to the victim, who was returning home after attending a party at a pub on the evening of May 28.

Since the accused were not known to the victim and the crime was reported three days later, the accused escaped to other places.

The police investigation revealed that after committing the crime, the accused dropped the victim back near the pub. She called her father, who picked her up but suspected something untoward happened to her as there were bruises on her neck.

On May 31, the victim’s father approached police on May 31 saying his daughter went to day-time non-alcoholic party and suspected that molestation might have taken place there. He told police that the girl is in a state of shock and is not able to speak.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 9 and 10 of Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and started investigation.

The next day, the victim was sent to the Bharosa Centre of the police where lady officials gave her confidence. It was only on June 2 that she revealed what happened and gave her statement.

Based on the victim’s statement, police altered the case to section 376 D of IPC and section 5 and 6 of POCSO Act and since there were bruises on the victim, Section 323 of IPC was also added.

20220606-203603