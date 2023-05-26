WORLD

Probe launched after 11-year-old boy in US shot by police

NewsWire
0
0

Authorities in the US state of Mississippi have launched a probe into an incident involving an 11-year-old boy who was shot by a police officer after the child called 911 for help, media reports said.

On the morning of May 20, Aderrien Murry was shot in the chest by an Indianola Police Department while the latter was responding to a domestic disturbance call at the child’s home, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

As a result of the shooting, the boy suffered a collapsed lung, fractured ribs and a lacerated liver.

Confirming the launch of the probe, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) said that “no officers were injured during the incident. A minor occupant of the residence received significant injuries and has been transported to a local hospital”, reports NBC News.

“MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing the investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.”

The agency did not provide any further details.

Meanwhile, the family’s lawyer Carlos Moore said that Murry is recovering after being released from the hospital, but is traumatised and will require counseling.

Moore told CNN on Thursday there is “no way” the boy could have been mistaken by the officer for the adult who was the subject of the 911 call — a man “over 6 feet tall.”

“This 11-year-old child was about 4 feet 10 it looks like and so he could not have been confused. So we don’t know what happened, but we do know this officer’s actions were reckless, very reckless, and could have led to the loss of life,” the lawyer said.

In a separate statement earlier in the day, the lawyer said that “No child should ever be subjected to such violence at the hands of those who are sworn to protect and serve.

“We must demand justice for this young boy and his family. We cannot allow another senseless tragedy like this to occur. We must come together as a community to demand change and accountability from our law enforcement officials.”

Moore, the boy’s mother Nakala Murry and others held a sit-in protest on Thursday morning at the Indianola City Hall.

A march and rally to demand the firing of the officer and the release of body-camera footage is planned for Saturday.

20230526-124204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Patricio appointed head coach of Chinese Super League side Nantong Zhiyun

    US Supreme Court preserves access to abortion pill

    Black Girls Code sues its sacked founder over ‘hijacking’ websites

    Multiple wildfires in Colorado burn homes, force evacuations