Probe launched against Imran after threatening police, judiciary

Pakistan police have launched a probe against former Prime Minister Imran Khan after he made threats against the police and judiciary while addressing a political rally over the weekend, media reports said on Monday.

Addressing a PTI rally on Saturday in Islamabad, the former premier warned the judiciary against its “biased” attitude towards his party, saying that it should brace itself for the consequences, while also threatening to file cases against the police, bureaucracy, the Election Com­m­ission of Pakistan and political opp­o­nents over the treatment allegedly meted out to his chief of staff, reports Dawn news.

As the police opened its investigation, investigators said that Khan may have breached the country’s anti-terrorism act for allegedly making threats against the state officials, the BBC reported.

Late Sunday night, hundreds of Khan’s supporters gathered outside his home in Islamabad after news of the investigation broke, vowing to “take over” the capital if police tried to detain him.

Police who were present at the scene said they were not there to arrest the former leader, but to maintain law and order.

According to Dawn news, YouTube services in parts of the country reportedly faced disruptions during Khan’s speech, while his live addresses were banned on TV channels on Saturday night by the electronic media regulator.

Earlier on Sunday at another political rally in Rawalpindi, the former leader claimed the incumbent government was trying to censor him, reports the BBC.

“What crime has Imran Khan committed? I will never accept this gang of thieves,” he told his supporters.

Khan also accused the government of blocking access to YouTube halfway through the speech in an effort to prevent people from listening to him live.

Despite being ousted from power in a no-confidence vote in April, Khan continues to count on the support of many Pakistani voters.

