The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said that it has launched an investigation into racism allegations made by students at the Cornwall Hill College in Pretoria.

“The SAHRC will be conducting further investigations into the school’s environment and culture,” Commission spokesperson Gushwell Brooks said on Friday.

Pupils from the school staged a peaceful march on May 24 with parents, alleging that they were told that their African hair was not good enough and that they should straighten it.

As part of this investigation, pupils, staff and management would be interviewed about their experiences, as well as the culture of the school.

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago joined a group of parents who protested at the school, calling for transformation.

His child attends the school.

It’s not the first time that pupils have protested racist school policies.

In 2016, the issue made headlines across the globe as pupils forced Pretoria Girls High school to change its racist hair policies.

Students said that teachers berated and called them names for wearing their hair in its natural state.

