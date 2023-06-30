The District Education Officer (DEO) in Gujarat’s Bhuj has launched an investigation into an incident where Hindu students at Pearl School in Mundra, Kutch district were allegedly asked to perform namaz.

The DEO took up the matter and formed a team to probe the incident, stating that if found guilty, the school could face severe consequences, including approval cancellation.

The incident came to light through a video circulating on social media, which showed Hindu students at Pearl School being instructed to wear skull caps and offer Namaz as part of the Bakra Eid activities.

Priti Vaghwani, the school principal, claimed that the namaz session held on June 28 was a part of the school’s activities. She also issued an apology if sentiments of anyone were hurt.

However, local legislator Aniruddh Dave expressed concern over such an activity, stating that while activities like swimming, horse riding, or musical performances could be included, namaz should not be part of the school curriculum.

Dave has urged the DEO to take appropriate action in the matter. He also mentioned that the school had a holiday on the day of the incident, yet the students were called and asked to offer namaz while dressed as Muslims.

In another incident, a school in North Gujarat, Kids Kingdom School on Radhanpur Road in Mahesana, faced protests from locals, parents, and Hindu organisations for ordering Hindu children to participate in Bakra Eid celebrations.

