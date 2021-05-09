The Delhi government on Sunday ordered an inquiry into reports ofCovid-19 patients going missing from the Hindu Rao Hospital in north Delhi.

The direction came a day after 23 Covid patients were reported missing from North MCD-run Hindu Rao hospital between April 19 to May 6.

“Delhi government has ordered an inquiry into reports regarding 23 Covid-19 patients going missing from Hindu Rao Hospital and has instructed the Health Department to submit the report by Monday,” the Chief Minister’s office said in a statement.

The North MCD had on Saturday informed that 23 Covid patients left the hospital without informing the hospital authority. This is not the first time that the hospital has reported such an incident. Last year, five Covid patients were reported to have left without informing the hospital authority between June 27 to July 18.

Earlier on Sunday, AAP leader Durgesh Pathak alleged the BJP-run North MCD of making false claims of lodging complaints regarding the matter.

North MCD Mayor Jai Prakash had on Saturday said that in many cases, patients find better places for treatment and they leave the hospitals without informing.

–IANS

pd/vd